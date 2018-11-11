हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma spotted with husband Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport

This adorable couple has been giving us relationship goals by taking time out from their busy schedule to spend with each other.

Anushka Sharma spotted with husband Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

There is no denying that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved celebrity couples of the country. While one is a powerhouse of talent of Bollywood, Virat is the captain of Indian cricket team and when the two came together to say 'I do', we couldn't help ourselves from raving about them. 

In the meantime, the adorable couple was on Sunday spotted at the Mumbai airport looking stunning as ever. Take a look at their photos here: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Only recently, Virat turned a year older and on his birthday, his doting wifey shared some cutesy pictures of the two on the social media. The tall and talented Anushka's birthday wish for hubby dearest was so touching that you will surely read it more than once.

Anushka posted adorable pictures of the two and wrote in the caption: "Thank God for his birth". Cutesy, right?

Virat and Anushka make for a dreamy couple and their chemistry is too cute for words. The gorgeous couple had a fairytale wedding on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy. Only family and close friends were seen in attendance, followed by two lavish receptions in Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Aanand L Rai's ambitious project 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The trailer of the film was released only recently and it has created a rage among the audience. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role. The trio was earlier seen in late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's last movie 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. 

Tags:
Virat KohliAnushka SharmaVirat AnushkazeroShah Rukh KhanKatrina Kaif

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close