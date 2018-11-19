हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma unveils her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Monday unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. It is the first interactive wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Anushka Sharma unveils her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Monday unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. It is the first interactive wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Anushka's figure holds a phone and the visitors can take a selfie with it. Just yesterday, Anushka flew to Singapore to unveil her wax statue. The actress took to her Instagram to share the pictures.

The actress took to Instagram and shared the picture. She wrote, "Eternity & Beyond 
@mtssingapore."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eternity & Beyond

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

"Anushka's statue will be holding a phone. The phone works and guests can take selfies with Anushka and her statue will be heard saying warm greetings. With a selfie moment and a speaking Anushka, the statue promises a very special experience for her fans and admirers," a source

Apart from Anushka Sharma, the Madame Tussauds Singapore houses prominent personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Oprah Winfrey, Cristiano Ronaldo and others.

Anushka has starred in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, NH10, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Pari and others.
Sharma was last seen in Sui Dhaaga and is gearing up for the release of Zero, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Tags:
Anushka SharmaMadame TussaudsVirat KohlizeroShah Rukh Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close