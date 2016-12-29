Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli in Dehradun: Fan uploads PIC

Mumbai: Here’s a visual treat for VirUshka fans! A diehard fan of celebrity couple – Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli – posted a photograph of the duo on Instagram.

Check out the image posted by the fan below:

#VirUshka in Uttarakhand! A photo posted by N i d h i (@_nidhi_18) on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:24am PST

Anushka and Virat can be seen posing with a temple priest if we could guess that right! However, we cannot vouch for the authenticity of the photograph.

The actress and her ‘rumoured’ cricketer beau Virat are in Dehradun in Uttarakhand for their year-end vacation.

Virat and Anushka have been tight-lipped but their PDA speaks volumes about their love for each other. However, they shocked their fans by taking a brief break from their relationship earlier this year but were quick to reconcile.

And this photograph, if its authentic enough, will make their fans ecstatic for sure.