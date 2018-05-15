Anushka Sharma wearing Virat Kohli jersey will make you go aww! Pic proof

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's chemistry sets major couple goals. The actress, who is currently shooting for her upcoming venture 'Zero' abroad decided to extend her support to hubby in a coolest possible way.

Virat is currently busy with the ongoing IPL and had a crucial game on May 14, 2018, against KXIP. Anushka wore a jersey with Virat Kohli's name on the back and shared it on Twitter. Check it out:

Come on boys pic.twitter.com/XZi8WnkoMH — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 14, 2018

A few days back, Anushka was spotted wearing a cool black tank top for her airport look which belonged to hubby dearest. She tucked in the top which read Carré, a French word. She wore it with nice olive green pants and white sneakers. Soon, social media shared pictures of Virat wearing the same tank top for her gym sessions.

Virat's team tasted its fifth win in 12 games. The IPL kickstarted on April 7 and will last till May 27, 2018. Meanwhile, the actress will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Yash Raj Films' 'Sui Dhaaga' a film which promotes Made In India campaign.

Anushka will be seen in 'Zero', a film which is helmed by Aanand L Rai and stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. The trio will be seen on the big screens together after Yash Chopra' 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.