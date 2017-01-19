AR Rahman backs Jallikattu, to observe fast on Friday

New Delhi: Ace musician AR Rahman on Thursday took to Twitter to share with his fans that he will be observing a fast on Friday. The 50-year-old star also stated that he will be doing the same to support the spirit of Tamil Nadu.

"I'm fasting tomorrow to support the spirit of Tamilnadu!" he tweeted.

On Wednesday, Nadigar Sangam -- the South Indian Artistes Association -- also said it will observe a day-long hunger strike on Friday to express solidarity with youngsters protesting against the ban on Jallikattu.

I'm fasting tomorrow to support the spirit of

Tamilnadu! — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 19, 2017

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, it was announced that all the artistes of the Tamil film fraternity will participate in the fast.

"This is a protest to express our solidarity for all those who have been protesting on ground for the last two days," actor Ponvannan, a member of the Sangam said.

He added that all members of Producers Council, Directors Association and Film Employees Federation of South India are also invited.

"We really hope the Centre speeds up legal action and allows the conduct of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu," Ponvannan said.

Asked about the alleged comments that actress Trisha Krishnan made against Jallikattu, he said: "She never made such comments. It's a shame she was unnecessarily dragged into this."

Protests have been taking place in Chennai since Monday against the ban on the popular and ancient bull-taming sport by the Supreme Court.

(With IANS inputs)