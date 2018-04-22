Arbaaz Khan, Amrita Arora chill out at Pali Beach resort — See photos

New Delhi: Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, who has separated with wife Malaika Arora, seems to share a great rapport with his former sister-in-law Amrita Arora Ladakh.

On Sunday, he was snapped partying with Amrita and their family members at Pali Beach resort in Bandra. Check out some of the photos:

Surprisingly, Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika was not seen in these pictures. It is not yet sure even is she too was present there or not though her parents were spotted by the paps. Despite going their separate ways, both Malaika and Arbaaz have maintained a cordial relationship with each other. They do meet and are often spotted dining out with family and friends.

Months back, the duo got back together to celebrate their son Arhaan's 15th birthday.