Arjun Kapoor performs a heartwarming gesture for specially-abled fan —Watch

The one-minute long video shows Arjun conveying a very special message to his dear fan.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for his next release 'Namastey England'. The film also features Parineeti Chopra and will hit the theatres in October this year. The hunk of an actor has a massive fan-following and is quite active on social media. Arjun's latest Instagram post is quite special. The actor has made the efforts of learning sign language for a specially-abled fan and the video has been shared by him on Twitter.

The one-minute long video shows Arjun conveying a very special message to his dear fan.

 

 

The video has been captioned as, "We actors are blessed in more ways than we realise but more so because we have wonderful fans. As much as my fan clubs & fans don’t believe it, I am aware n keep track of everything that happens, what they mail me, send me, msg me, tweet to me or insta post for me. One such email caught my attention & I just felt I had to do something about it...Slide right after the first video, to see the reason behind my successful attempt at this new language (forgive me if I made any unintentional mistake though) 
This one is for u Karen aka @_pkaur_b & I promise to keep ur wish in mind more often... lots of love hope u see this and feel happy. Big
Thank u @patilprita for being so kind on such short notice and I wish u a happy married life."

On the work front, the actor has several interesting projects lined up. Apart from 'Namastey England', the actor will be sharing screen space with Parineeti in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.

The actor is currently busy shooting for India's Most Wanted'. Reportedly, the actor will be playing an intelligence officer in the upcoming film. Details of Arjun's role have been kept under the wraps.

