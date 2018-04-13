Arjun Kapoor slams website for objectifying sister Janhvi Kapoor

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor is the kind of brother every sister would wish for. We have seen him as the ideal son and now he is setting examples of being an ideal brother. Recently, when a website posted unsavoury images of his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor, an infuriated Arjun slammed the website for its insensitivity.

Arjun on Thursday retweeted a news portal's post about Janhvi wearing a "sexy dress" as she reached Arjun's home. She was seen sporting a white cotton dress with a low back.`

The actor tweeted: "You know what, f**k you man, f**k you as a website for highlighting or bringing it to anyone's attention and it is shameful that your eye would go searching for something like this. Shame on you... This is how our country looks at young women. Yet another shining example. Ashamed by this."

The website, however, took down the post minutes after it came to Arjun's notice.

Earlier, Arjun's sister Anshula had also come out in defence of Janhvi Kapoor when an Instagram follower tried to badmouth her.

Anshula wrote, "Hi, I'm requesting you to refrain from using abusive language especially towards my sisters, I do not appreciate it & have therefore deleted ur comments. While I am grateful for your passion & love for bhai & me, just a small correction - I was never working outside India. Let's please spread joy & good vibes. Thank you for the love."

Arjun and Anshula have been the pillar of strength for their father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi after Sridevi's untimely death on February 24 this year.

On the work front, Arjun is busy shooting 'Namaste England' with Parineeti Chopra. Post which he will start working on 'Sandeep and Pinky Farrar' with Parineeti his first co-star.

(With inputs from the IANS)