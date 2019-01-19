Arjun Kapoor takes up the #10yearchallenge, his transformation will inspire you-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor has taken the 10-year challenge and his transformation will truly inspire you to get better every day.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun wrote, "Dus saal baad... old habits die hard, grumpy poser then grumpy poser now... swipe right at ur own risk !!! #mrgrumpy #10yearschallenge."

It is no secret that Arjun was a chubby man a few years ago but the way he has transformed himself and worked on his body is indeed commendable.

Just yesterday his rumored ladylove Malaika too shared her ten-year-old picture on Instagram.

Arjun and Malaika too are often spotted hanging out with each other. Rumours are also rife that the duo is all set to take their relationship to next level and may tie the knot this year. However, neither of them have confirmed or denied the reports.

In the latest, several reports doing the rounds on the internet that Arjun recently lost his cool on photographers who were stationed outside her residence and questioned their presence. The actor reportedly told them that though he doesn't mind being getting clicked at parties, events and outside restaurants and has never even objected to it, he certainly does not appreciate their presence outside his residence. The report said that Arjun requested the photographers to stay away from their houses so that the other residents are also not affected.

Upon hearing his request, the paparazzi happily obliged and assured that no more photographers would be seen in their private space.

Rumours of Arjun and Malaika dating each other caught fire when they were clicked walking hand in hand at an airport. Since then, the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions. Also, on the much-popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan', Arjun revealed that he is not single.