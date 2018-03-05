Arjun Kapoor's fan abuses Sridevi's daughters, Anshula Kapoor slams her in the best way possible

Arjun Kapoor's faNew Delhi: Sridevi's untimely death has sent shock waves throughout the country. Husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are finding it difficult to sail through this tragedy that has befallen upon them. Meanwhile, Boney's other children Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have been providing immense strength and support to him and his daughters.

In his emotional post after Sridevi's death, Boney Kapoor had mentioned about Arjun and Anshula's support in their toughest time. He wrote, "I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family, we have tried to face this unbearable loss.”

Recently, Anshula page that read, "No matter how chaotic it is, wildflowers still spring up in the middle of nowhere.” She captioned the post writing, "Strong willed, they dare to blossom & hold their own, spreading their beauty wherever the wind takes them. Wildflowers dare greatly.”

While the post was hailed as motivational by many, it somehow didn't go down well with one of Arjun Kapoor's fans, who chose that particular post to vent his anger against Sridevi and her daughters and badmouthed them. However, this gesture was not received well by Anshula and she slammed the troll in the most dignified way possible.

First, she deleted the comment and then replied the fan writing, "Hi, I’m requesting you to refrain from using abusive language especially towards my sisters, I do not appreciate it and have therefore deleted your comments. While I am grateful for your passion and love for bhai and me, just a small correction – I was never working outside India. Let’s please spread joy and good vibes. Thank you for the love.”

