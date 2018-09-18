Arjun Kapoor's grandmother has finally found a perfect match for him-Guess who?

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's grandmother Nirmal Kapoor desperately wants to get her grandson married and is leaving no stone unturned to find a perfect match for him. If reports are to be believed, she has already found a match and it is one of his co-stars.

According to a Bombay Times report, Nirmal Kapoor has loved Arjun-Parineeti's chemistry in their upcoming film 'Namaste England' and she feels that they should tie the knot soon. “After watching Namaste England’s trailer, dadi said that out of my all co-stars, I look best with onscreen with Parineeti. She thinks Parineeti is the perfect bride for me in real life as well, " Arjun told the daily.

Earlier, Arjun had shared his granny's wish for his birthday. The message on the envelop read, “To Arjun Kapoor with love dadi. Jaldi shaadi karo. From Mrs Nirmal Kapoor.” Arjun captioned the picture as, “When ur Dadi’s gift is a threat & request along with a bribe & command all rolled into one !!! @nirmalkapoorbombay #bossgrandma”

The Ishqzaade actors are gearing up for Namaste England. The film is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It showcases their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. It's a fun quintessential Bollywood film.

Presented by Jayantilal Gada (pen) & Reliance Entertainment presents in association with BlockBuster Movie Entertainers, Namaste England is slated to release on October 19, 2018.