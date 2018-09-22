हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Arjun Kapoor's nickname for Alia Bhatt has a Kareena Kapoor connection-See inside

Read Arjun's adorable message for Kareena

Arjun Kapoor&#039;s nickname for Alia Bhatt has a Kareena Kapoor connection-See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It was Kareena Kapoor Khan's 38th birthday yesterday and Bollywood celebs took to their social handles to post their favourite pictures of Bebo along with lovely birthday wishes. Among all Kareena's co-stars, Arjun Kapoor's message for the actress grabbed many eyebrows.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Arjun wrote, " Happy birthday legend. Best costar ever, pout queen and trendsetter, nawab ki begum and Taimur's mother." However, this wasn't the only thing he wrote. While sharing a picture of Bebo, himself and Alia on his Insta story he added, "This post is not for wishing Alia Bhatt aka Baby Bebo." 

Check out the picture here!

We wonder how Kareena Kapoor would react to this!

Alia has always expressed her fondness for Kareena and now she is even dating Kareena's cousin Ranbir Kapoor.

Arjun, on the other hand, shared a great chemistry with Kareena in Ki and Ka. The film was loved by the audience because its unique storyline. Bebo and Arjun's chemistry was one of its kind!

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is busy promoting his film 'Namaste England' with Parineeti Chopra which is all set to hit the theatres soon.

