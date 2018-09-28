हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Arjun Kapoor's reaction to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's marriage will leave you in splits

Ranveer and Arjun, who shared screen space in Ali Abbas Zafar's Gunday, address each other as Baba. 

Arjun Kapoor&#039;s reaction to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone&#039;s marriage will leave you in splits
Pic courtesy: @arjunkapoor (Instagram)

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have remained tight-lipped about their impending wedding. There were reports suggesting that the couple will tie the nuptial knot in November in a destination wedding ceremony but if the latest buzz is anything to go by, DeepVeer's wedding may have been postponed.

Even their friends in the industry are in no mood to spill the beans. When Ranveer's dearest friend Arjun Kapoor was quizzed about the power couple's wedding, the Ishaqzaada of Bollywood had the quirkiest response.

When DNA asked Arjun about Ranveer's marriage plans, “I don’t know about that Baba (Ranveer) and I don’t know about this Baba (referring to himself). I think Baba and Baba are married to each other (laughs). Hum dono ki shaadi ho chuki hai.”

For the unversed, Ranveer and Arjun, who shared screen space in Ali Abbas Zafar's Gunday, address each other as Baba. They are BFFs and their camaraderie gives friendship goals.

Interestingly, Ranveer had a cameo in Arjun and Deepika's film 'Finding Fanny' directed by Homi Adajania.

Arjun may maintain stoic silence about Baba's wedding but we are sure DeepVeer fans want to see their ideal couple getting married soon.

Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukoneArjun KapoorRanveer Singh Deepika Padukone wedding

