Gandhi Jayanti

Arjun, Parineeti to spread message of 'safaigiri'

Among the key speakers will be Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, read a statement.

Image courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actors like Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Radhika Apte, and Ayushmann Khurrana apart from singers like Sonu Niham, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Pawni Pandey, and Kanika Kapoor will be a part of the fourth edition of the India Today Safaigiri Awards and Singathon here on Tuesday.

The platform, which will showcase and felicitate the pioneering efforts of those who are leading the change in cleanliness, will mark the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

At the event, Clean Champions from across India will be recognized. These are selected in 15 categories like Garbage Guru, Cleanest School District, Toilet Titan, Tech Icon, Cleanest Railway Station, Best Sanitation App, Cleanest City, Best Institution of Sanitation Skills, Cleanest Religious Place, Best Waste Wealth Creators, Best River Cleaning Initiative, Community Mobiliser, Most Effective Swachhta Ambassador and Water Warrior.

The winners are chosen through a process of fieldwork and selection by a jury.

