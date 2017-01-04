close
Arjun Rampal suffers eye injury, feels disoriented! Check pic

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 10:23
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most dashing actors, Arjun Rampal recently shocked his fans with the news of him suffering an eye injury. Yes! The model-turned-actor took to his social media handles and shared a picture of him with one eye covered.

He captioned the image as: “Now I know, how a one eyed Pirate sees the world. A minor eye injury. Nothing as serious as it looks. Hugely disorienting.#seeyousoon

Arjun is currently recuperating from the minor eye injury he suffered lately. The actor was last seen in 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' where he played a tough cop's role.

Here's wishing Arjun a speedy and healthy recovery!

 

