Arjun Rampal suffers eye injury, feels disoriented! Check pic
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 10:23
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still
New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most dashing actors, Arjun Rampal recently shocked his fans with the news of him suffering an eye injury. Yes! The model-turned-actor took to his social media handles and shared a picture of him with one eye covered.
He captioned the image as: “Now I know, how a one eyed Pirate sees the world. A minor eye injury. Nothing as serious as it looks. Hugely disorienting.#seeyousoon
Arjun is currently recuperating from the minor eye injury he suffered lately. The actor was last seen in 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' where he played a tough cop's role.
Here's wishing Arjun a speedy and healthy recovery!
First Published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 10:23
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Vidya Balan in ‘Begum Jaan’ – First Look
- Akshay Kumar – Huma Qureshi’s crazy chemistry will make you ‘Go Pagal’ – Song out! WATCH
- Priyanka Chopra is a workaholic; actress back to 'Quantico'! See pic
- Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan films to look forward to in 2017
- Deepika Padukone planning a HUGE desi welcome for 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage' co-star Vin Diesel?
- Bipasha Basu says Karan Singh Grover can be a fantastic babysitter – Here’s a proof
- Shweta Tiwari shares an adorable pic of baby boy and husband Abhinav Kohli
- Mohammed Kaif – Akshay Kumar’s Twitter conversation is the sweetest thing you will read today!
- Aamir Khan talks about Bengaluru molestation case, calls it sad and shameful
- Arjun Rampal suffers eye injury