Arjun Rampal to campaign for BJP in upcoming assembly elections
New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most dashing actors, Arjun Rampal will be campaigning for Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in assembly elections in five states, said party National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, as per PTI.
After meeting BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at its office, Arjun Ranpal said, he came here to meet Kailash and support the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including demonetisation and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, according to ANI.
However, he did clarify that he is not a politician and is not joining any party.
"I am not a politician, not here for politics. I am here to see how I can extend my support to them (BJP)," Rampal told the media."I'm a strong believer that Modiji and what all he is doing is really good. I support them and that is why I`m here and I am looking forward as to how can I help them in near future," he added.
Music composer duo Sajid-Wajid had also recently joined the BJP.
Arjun Rampal was last seen on-screen in Vidya Balan starrer 'Kahaani: Durga Rani Singh'.
(With ANI inputs)
