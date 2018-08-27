हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
asia argento

Asia Argento removed as jury of 'X Factor Italy'

Actress Asia Argento, who has been accused of sexual assault against musician Jimmy Bennett, will no longer be a part of the judging panel of the twelfth season of the show "X Factor Italy".

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

Rome: Actress Asia Argento, who has been accused of sexual assault against musician Jimmy Bennett, will no longer be a part of the judging panel of the twelfth season of the show "X Factor Italy".

According to sources, Argento has been expelled from the show amid the allegations that she has settled the accusation with Bennett for a sum of $380,000, and now the live portion of the show will officially begin with a new judge, reports variety.com

Audiences will still see her on the first seven episodes of the show which have already been shot. These include initial auditions to pick competitors for the show's 12 final spots.

Following the allegations against Argento of sexual abuse, television network companies Sky Italia and FremantleMedia had issued a statement saying that if the accusations were true, they "would have no choice but to take note of it and put an end to the collaboration".

The new judge will be announced on September 5 during the "X Factor" press conference in Milan.

The show's broadcaster and producers have not commented anything on Argento's expulsion yet.

 

asia argentoX FactorMetoo movementHollywood actress

