Ayesha Takia

Ayesha Takia harassed by a litigant; husband Farhan Azmi seeks police help

Ayesha Takia's husband Farhan Azmi has sought help from the Mumbai Police after a litigant threatens his wife, mother and sister.  

Pic courtesy: @ayeshatakia (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia's husband Farhan Azmi took to Twitter Tuesday to inform the Mumbai Police about a litigant who has been stalking, harassing and threatening his wife, mother and sister.

He also accused DCP Dahiya of ignoring all his calls and messages.

Azmi also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in his tweet to seek help.

He tweeted:

"My wife @Ayeshatakia , mother & sisters are being harassed,threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messages. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj Pls intervene!! #betibachao (sic)."

In another tweet, Azmi wrote: 

Dear Mr Dahiya DCP ZONE 9, wake up, answer my calls and help us @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DevenBhartiIPS @narendramodi @Dev_Fadnavis @Ayeshatakia

This was followed by another tweet that read: "Dear Tweeple, help us get in touch with @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice #IPSDahiya @DevenBhartiIPS @Ayeshatakia (sic)."

Sometime later, after receiving a response from Deven Bharti, Joint CP(Law & Order), Mumbai Police, Azmi posted a tweet to thank the officer for intervening.

He wrote:

"Thank you @DevenBhartiIPS Ji #MumbaiPolice for stepping in. I trust the Mumbai Police. 3 rotten apples cannot spoil #theappletree @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice (sic)."

According to a report in TOI, Farhan was accused of cheating by Kashif Khan, his former business partner. He had reportedly filed an FIR with Bandra Police.

