Tiger Shroff

'Baaghi 2' actor Tiger Shroff makes a swag entry at airport

&#039;Baaghi 2&#039; actor Tiger Shroff makes a swag entry at airport
File photo

Bollywood's young and talented Tiger Shroff, who is still basking in the success of his last release 'Baaghi 2', was on Thursday spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor was dressed in all-black attire and happily posed for the cameras. 

Take a look at his photos here: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Tiger, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, is all set to share screen space with Hrithik in a Yash Raj Films' production also starring Vaani Kapoor. The untitled project is one of the most awaited films of Bollywood.

The young actor, who is also a fabulous dancer, rocked the Box Office this year with 'Baaghi 2' directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film co-starring Disha Patani is a sequel to Baaghi which had Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. 'Baaghi 2' turned out to be a massive hit at the Box Office.

Apart from the film with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger has Karan Johar's 'Student of The Year 2' with newcomers Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the pipeline. And not just this, the young man has the official Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo in his kitty. Reports suggest that Tiger will also be a part of 'Baaghi 3'. He will also be seen in an untitled YRF's action thriller alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor.

The YRF's untitled mega-action is planned to be shot in some of the most expensive, most gorgeous locations of the world. In fact, Director Siddharth Anand has also revealed that the film will have the most number of international technicians working in a Bollywood film. 

Tiger, who performed some jaw-dropped stunts in 'Baaghi 2' is certainly looking forward to get into his macho avatar again for the film.

Meanwhile, rumours of Tiger and Disha dating in real life are doing the rounds. The two have often been spotted hanging out with each other yet they remain tightlipped about their relationship status in public.

