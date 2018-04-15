'Baaghi 2' actress Disha Patani spotted with a mystery man — Check photos

Mumbai. Actress Disha Patani, who was recently seen in 'Baaghi 2' opposite Tiger Shroff, was on Sunday spotted with a mystery man in the city. The two were clicked outside the Farmer's Cafe in Bandra.

As per the buzz, the mystery man is Disha's friend and her gym partner. Disha was casually dressed up for the outing and was all smiles for the camera.

Check out her photos here:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Meanwhile, Disha, who is currently basking in the huge success of her last outing 'Baaghi 2', has reportedly been signed by director Mohit Suri for his next project. The actress has also reportedly signed ambitious south film 'Sanghamitra'.

On the other hand, her 'Baaghi 2' co-star Tiger Shroff has begun shooting for Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' in Dehradun.

Earlier, there was a strong buzz suggesting that Disha and Tiger were dating each other and were in a relationship.

Though Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani had never admitted to being in love, there was a strong buzz suggesting that the two were dating each other. Though the duo never admitted to it, their PDA was evident and the blossoming love between them was quite visible. The two were seen together on more than one occasion and the 'rumoured' couple had also ringed in New Year 2018 in Sri Lanka.

However, it looks like the two have apparently drifted apart.

Recently, Tiger had rubbished rumours of a relationship with Disha. While talking to a leading daily, Tiger said, "We always go around…all the time. Going around doesn’t mean we’re dating. You do go around with friends, right? I go around with my guy friends also, which no one cares about. Besides, have Disha and I ever indulged in PDA or anything."

"Today, I can say that she is one of those few people who I can trust implicitly and is very open, straightforward and honest. I don’t have too many friends and I don’t open up easily with people, but she’s an exception. And all this curiosity around whether our relationship is true or not is good for our film. People are eager to see our chemistry," he added.