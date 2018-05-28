'Baaghi' girl Disha Patani raises the temperature in a black monokini

New Delhi: The young and talented Disha Patani has managed to garner a huge fan following in a short span of time. The stunner of an actress was last seen in blockbuster hit 'Baaghi 2' starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The film received a thunderous response from the viewers and her on-screen chemistry with Tiger was appreciated much.

Disha is social media's favourite sensation too. Often her pictures and videos go viral in no time. Recently, she shared a sizzling picture on Instagram where Disha donned a black stylish monokini.

Check it out here:

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 27, 2018 at 10:15pm PDT

Well, Disha is quite a fitness freak and her washboard abs can give actresses a run for their money. The young and gorgeous Disha enjoys a solid fanbase who like her desi and Western avatar alike. She is often clicked at the gym sweating it out to maintain a healthy body. So, now we know how she can manage to look this good.

On the professional front, the young actress has bagged a huge project starring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. She will be seen playing a trapeze artist in 'Bharat', a film by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.