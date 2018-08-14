Backlash over BCCI picture: Anushka Sharma says she doesn't react to trolls

Mumbai: Days after Anushka Sharma was criticised for posing with her husband and spinner Virat Kohli along with the entire Indian Cricket team at the High Commission of India in London, the 'NH 10' star said she doesn't pay heed to such activities.

"Whoever had to make a justification on the activity has made it. I feel this was just a trolling activity and I don't react to trolls. Whatever happened has happened within the guidelines and will always happen in the guidelines and I won't say anything more on this," Anushka said.

The actress was speaking at the trailer launch of her upcoming film 'Sui Dhaga' also starring Varun Dhawan. Hitting out further at trolls, she added, "Let's not make a huge hue and cry of a topic with such little substance."

On August 7, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a picture of the Indian Cricket team at the High Commission of India in London on its Twitter handle in which Anushka, can be seen standing with her Virat and other members.

#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London. pic.twitter.com/tUhaGkSQfe — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2018

Twitterati lashed out at the 30-year-old for posing with the cricket team as no other wives or girlfriends of the team members were present at the do. In fact, the actress was standing in the front row while the vice-captain was standing much behind.

On the professional front, Anushka is all set for the release of her much-anticipated film 'Sui Dhaga- Made In India'. The film is slated to release on September 28. The movie is based on the stories of self-reliance and high spirits of the two central characters, Mamta and Mauji, rooted in an earthy town of India.

She has also finished shooting for Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' which consists of an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol others. The film also features Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, R Madhavan in special appearances.