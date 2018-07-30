हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Barack Obama

Barack Obama and wife Michelle dance like no one is watching at Beyonce-Jay Z concert—Watch

The former US President along with his wife Michelle danced the night out.

Barack Obama and wife Michelle dance like no one is watching at Beyonce-Jay Z concert—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular international music sensation Beyonce and husband Jay-Z's much talked about the concert on Saturday turned out to be a high and mighty affair. Well, besides an ocean of fan following grooving to their songs, it was Barack Obama and wife Michelle who enjoyed their time like no one's watching!

Yes, fans spotted the Obamas chilling and enjoying the songs at the concert. And guess what? Twitterati went berserk. Several tweets and videos from the concert went viral in no time as people couldn't keep calm watching former US President having a time of their lives. They were standing in a box at FedExField. 

Watch videos and tweets: 

The former US President along with his wife Michelle danced and had their hands up in the air, waving and enjoying. Back in 2008, Beyonce had performed during then President Obama’s first inauguration. Interestingly, the international music sensation even went on to collaborate with Michelle Obama for 'Let’s Move' campaign which talked about childhood obesity.

Then in 2015, Michelle appeared on-stage during Beyoncé’s performance at the Global Citizen Festival. 

Now, this concert certainly grabbed the headlines and for all the right reasons!

Tags:
Barack ObamaMichelle ObamaBeyonceJay-Zobama dancingBeyonce concertjay-z concertViral video

