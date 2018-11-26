हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ben Affleck, Garner 'in a good place'

Los Angeles: Former star couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are moving forward as committed parents, says a source.

The actors have children Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

"Jen and Ben continue to work together to make their parenting as seamless as possible," the source told people.com. 

"They really like to do things as a family, be it outings, church, cooking or watching movies. They have both had some ups and downs this year and they seem to be in a good place," the source added.

Affleck and Garner, who first announced their split in June 2015, spent Thanksgiving last week with their children.

"Jen, Ben and the kids were in Montana for Thanksgiving," a source said.

