Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch, wife to welcome their third child

The news comes just over a year after they welcomed their son, Hal Auden Cumberbatch.

Los Angeles: Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter are set to become parents for the third time.

During Monday evening's 2018 Emmys here, the 40-year-old theatre and opera director debuted a small but growing baby bump as she arrived at the event alongside her husband of three years, reports eonline.com.

The news comes just over a year after they welcomed their son, Hal Auden Cumberbatch. In 2015, Hunter gave birth to son Christopher "Kit" Carlton just months after she and Cumberbatch married on Valentine's Day that year. 

 

