Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen dies at 95

New Delhi: Legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen died at the age of 95 on December 30.

According to Anandbazaar Patrika, Sen died around 10:30 am at his home in Bhawanipore, Kolkata. He had been suffering from age-related ailments for a long time.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted about his death. “Saddened at the passing away of Mrinal Sen. A great loss to the film industry. My condolences to his family,” her tweet read.

Mrinal was born in Faridpur in Bangladesh on May 14, 1923. After completing high school in Bangladesh, Sen came to Kolkata. He studied physics at Scottish Church College. He got a post-graduate degree from the University of Calcutta.

The filmmaker is considered to be one of the greatest ambassadors of Indian parallel cinema at an international level.

He is known for helming films like 'Bhuvan Shome', 'Mrigaya', 'Akaler Sandhane' and 'Calcutta 71'.