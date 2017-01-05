Bengaluru mass molestation case: Akshay Kumar expresses anger, disgust – WATCH video
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, who recently returned home after spending a vacation with family in South Africa, is mighty peeved, pained and disturbed because of the Bengaluru mass molestation incident that disgraced the country on New Year ’s Eve.
The Bollywood superstar took to Twitter Thursday morning to express his views on the shameful event through a 2 minute 20 seconds long video message.
Kumar is of the opinion that people who humiliate women have no right to be called humans and those who advocate women not to wear short clothes display their pettiness by saying so.
The Bangalore incident makes me feel we r evolving backwards,from humans to animals,rather beasts coz even animals are better!Truly shameful pic.twitter.com/FJwJ80Mkby
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 5 January 2017
Akshay, who is father to a daughter named Nitara, also expressed his support to women by inspiring them to train themselves in martial arts to defend themselves. He believes that women are in no way inferior to men and they are strong enough to protect themselves in times of need.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Shahid Kapoor feels sister love, shares cute picture!
- Bengaluru mass molestation case: Akshay Kumar expresses anger, disgust – WATCH video
- Guru Gobind Singh Ji's 350 Prakash Parv: Things you should know about the spiritual master
- Shahid Kapoor is miffed with paparazzi – Here’s why
- Bengaluru mass molestation case: Sudarsan Pattnaik urges men to respect women with his new sand art
- Shahid Kapoor is miffed with paparazzi – Here’s why
- Sushant Singh Rajput tries patent Shah Rukh Khan pose and look what king Khan has to say!
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian ODI, T20I teams: Bollywood pays tribute
- Kim Kardashian West returns to social media
- Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur not friends anymore? Here's the truth!