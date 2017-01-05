Bengaluru mass molestation case: Akshay Kumar expresses anger, disgust – WATCH video

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, who recently returned home after spending a vacation with family in South Africa, is mighty peeved, pained and disturbed because of the Bengaluru mass molestation incident that disgraced the country on New Year ’s Eve.

The Bollywood superstar took to Twitter Thursday morning to express his views on the shameful event through a 2 minute 20 seconds long video message.

Kumar is of the opinion that people who humiliate women have no right to be called humans and those who advocate women not to wear short clothes display their pettiness by saying so.

The Bangalore incident makes me feel we r evolving backwards,from humans to animals,rather beasts coz even animals are better!Truly shameful pic.twitter.com/FJwJ80Mkby — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 5 January 2017

Akshay, who is father to a daughter named Nitara, also expressed his support to women by inspiring them to train themselves in martial arts to defend themselves. He believes that women are in no way inferior to men and they are strong enough to protect themselves in times of need.