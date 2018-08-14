हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel condoles demise of on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields

American television star Bethenny Frankel paid tribute to her off-and-on boyfriend, Dennis Shields, who died last week aged 51.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: American television star Bethenny Frankel paid tribute to her off-and-on boyfriend, Dennis Shields, who died last week aged 51.

Following the ceremony at a Long Island cemetery, the 47-year-old reality star took to her Instagram account and shared a snap of Shields lying on a bed with her old dog.

`Rest in peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love,` she wrote. `#nowandforever.`

A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on

Shields was found dead in his apartment after he allegedly asked his assistant to provide him with Narcan-- a medication used to block the effects of opioids-- in order to save his life. 

