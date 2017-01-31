Bigg Boss 10: Manveer Gurjar talks about his equation with Nitibha Kaul
Mumbai: Bigg Boss 10 commoner contestant Nitibha Kaul, who was the second last person to be evicted from the house on the basis of votes, had been linked to her co-inmate Manveer Gurjar. The two shared a bitter-sweet bond and were believed to have had special feelings for each other.
Nonetheless, Manveer, who has now won the tenth edition of the popular reality show, isn’t in a hurry to define his relationship with Nitibha.
According to a report in India.com originally attributed to Bombay Times, Manveer said, “It’s only friendship. She is scatter-brained. She would react to anything after two days. She wanted to be praised and I did so whenever it was needed.However, if she had wanted me to count her among the top 5, I wouldn’t have been able to lie. So yes, beyond fondness and liking for her, I can’t say if there’s anything more.”
Manveer and Nitibha come across as people who are poles apart. The Noida boy is extremely simple while the girl from Delhi is a fashionista. Will cupid do the magic for them?
With Valentine’s Day just about a fortnight away, we can expect a love story to blossom. And NitiVeer can become a reality because “opposite poles attract each other”.
