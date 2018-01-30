Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan to star in a film with Prabhas? Here's the latest

New Delhi: It all began with a tweet! A few days ago, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan's Twitter account had made a surprising announcement which made her fans excited. The unverified account had announced that Arshi has bagged a role in a film which also stars Baahubali actor Prabhas. The post said-

“#ArshiKhan signed on for a big film in main lead starring mega star Prabhas. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @rajcheerfull #AbhishekRege Special thanks to #NevadaPutman”

Well, looks like this was a bluff as a source has revealed to Bollywoodlife.com that no such offer has been made to Arshi. The source told Bollywoodlife- “Forget approaching for a film, Prabhas’ team doesn’t even know who Arshi is.”

This surely will disappoint all fans who had their hopes high and were eager to see Arshi on the silver screen opposite the popular actor.

Bigg Boss season 11 was a huge hit, all thanks to the entertaining contestants who started arguing from day one itself! The season was one of the most successful seasons in the history of the show and Shilpa Shinde was well-deserving of the winner's trophy.

Shilpa's friend-turned-foe, Arshi was also a prominent part of the show. Be it her innocent flirting with Hiten Tejwani, friendship wish Akash or her time-to-time arguments with other inmates, Arshi made her presence felt inside the house. It is no wonder that Shilpa almost cried when Arshi was evicted despite of having a sour relation with her.