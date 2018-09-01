हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vikas Gupta

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta's success story will motivate you to get out of your cocoon!

We bet his story will push you to achieve your goals!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta&#039;s success story will motivate you to get out of your cocoon!

New Delhi: Producer Vikas Gupta became a household name after appearing in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. He secured the third spot in the show. Although Vikas couldn't win the show, he won hearts. There was no looking back for Vikas Gupta post the reality show. He also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi which will air this month. The Mastermind, as he was fondly called inside the Bigg Boss house took to his Instagram to share his success story and we bet his story would push you to achieve your goals!

Sharing his story on Instagram, he wrote, "This is me at 17 
I had just started working with Balaji #Home as an intern . I was not able to go to college and my parents and family had decided I was a failure. The only thing I could get a job was in a call centre . Maybe they were right . A boy with no financial or most importantly emotional support who hasn’t even completed a year of college education . I was not even able to secure an interview at a channel for an entry level position cause I wasn’t educated enough . I really was lost but than I came to my Hogwarts #Againstallodds and met Her . Post which a college degree dint matter , I actually headed the same channel in years to come , Niv and Her helped me find myself. I actually don’t know what I wanted to do in my life , may be now also I keep looking but I am blessed that I do what I enjoy doing and keep evolving . We all our super heroes in our stories .. we are celebrating a 17 year old story and her courage in #lovesonia . Let our stories inspire others #Againstallodds . Now it’s you turn , I nominate @theanshumanmalhotra @ruchikaakapoor @harshita1210 @ravidubey2312 @varunsood12 @nushratbharucha @shawnmendes @nakuulmehta and My #Lostsouls please upload your 17 years old pic and tell your story #againstallodds and inspire others #lovesonia . Thankyou @mrunalofficial2016 for nominating me , we are all so proud of you ."

 

A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) on

Needless to say, Vikas had one hell of a ride and he continues to inspire us.  The producer works closely with Ekta Kapoor and has recently produced a web series for Balaji's web portal Alt Balaji. Vikas shared a great rapport with Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde inside the BB house. His heartfelt wish for Shilpa on her birthday also grabbed a lot of eyeballs. The two had promised to work with each other post the show but now we can only wait for them to fulfil their promises.

Vikas GuptaBigg Boss 11Shilpa ShindeEkta KapoorLost BoysLost souls

