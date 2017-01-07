Bipasha Basu celebrates her birthday with hubby Karan Singh Grover in the most special way!

New Delhi: Bong beauty Bipasha Basu celebrates her birthday today and as she turns a year older, the Bollywood diva decided to usher in her big day along with hubby dearest Karan Singh Grover at the gorgeous locales of Australia.

Bipasha was a popular model before she entered film business with 'Ajnabee' in 2001. The film not only got her recognition but also a Filmfare award for Best Female Debut. She then starred in Bhatt camp's horror film 'Raaz' opposite Dino Morea which made her a household name and fame.

Post that she was flooded with offers coming her way and the audience loved to watch her films such as 'Jism', 'Corporate', 'No Entry', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'All The Best' and the like.

Bipasha not only has a huge filmography to her credit but she is also into fitness and yoga. The actress has featured in several fitness videos inspiring her fans to take health seriously. Besides, she even lends her support to animal rights.

She got married to actor boyfriend Karan Singh Grover on April 30, 2016. The two love to explore the world and are currently relaxing in Australia. Check our some pictures they shared on Instagram:

Here's wishing Bipasha a very happy birthday!