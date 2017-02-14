Bipasha Basu has a lovey-dovey VIDEO message for hubby Karan Singh Grover on Valentine's Day!
New Delhi: The month of February is better known has the 'love month'—all thanks to Valentine's Week which starts from 7th and goes on till February 14—the Valentine's Day. Well, today is the D-day and how can our much-in-love Bollywood couples stay far behind in expressing it for their beloveds.
So, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who got married in a grand ceremony on April 30, 2016, took to Twitter/Instgram and expressed her love on this day. She wished a Happy Valentine's Day to hubby dearest with a sweet video message.
The couple's 'monkey love' is often seen in the pictures and videos they respectively share on social media handles. Here's wishing the duo a happy Valentine's Day!
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Pehla Nasha' rendition will make your Valentine’s Day more special – Watch
- Adele broke her 'Album of the Year' Grammy in two, dedicates it to Beyonce!
- People not obliged to stand up when National Anthem is played as part of a film: SC
- Valentine’s Day: Aashka Goradia - Richard Brent’s latest Instagram video is incredibly cute – WATCH
- You get attention in Bollywood only if you're hit: Govinda
- You get attention in Bollywood only if you're hit: Govinda
- Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Valentine's Day celebration has a 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' touch! Check tweets
- 'Bigg Boss' beauties Bani J, Gauahar Khan and Mandana Karimi bond like a house on fire!
- Sagarika Ghatge talks about rumours of dating Zaheer Khan
- Valentine’s Day 2017: Kapil Sharma shares personal quote about ‘Love’!
Top Videos
-
Sasikala convicted by SC in DA case, can't contest polls for 10 years
-
J&K: Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Bandipora sector
-
DNA: Eateries at risk in Delhi's Connaught Place, survey to identify dangerous buildings
-
Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?