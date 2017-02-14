Bipasha Basu has a lovey-dovey VIDEO message for hubby Karan Singh Grover on Valentine's Day!

New Delhi: The month of February is better known has the 'love month'—all thanks to Valentine's Week which starts from 7th and goes on till February 14—the Valentine's Day. Well, today is the D-day and how can our much-in-love Bollywood couples stay far behind in expressing it for their beloveds.

So, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who got married in a grand ceremony on April 30, 2016, took to Twitter/Instgram and expressed her love on this day. She wished a Happy Valentine's Day to hubby dearest with a sweet video message.

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:29am PST

The couple's 'monkey love' is often seen in the pictures and videos they respectively share on social media handles. Here's wishing the duo a happy Valentine's Day!