Blake Lively drove husband to hospital during childbirth

Los Angeles: Actor Ryan Reynolds says actress and wife Blake Lively once drove him to the hospital when she was giving birth to their child.

He really wants the inside scoop on Lively's upcoming thriller 'A Simple Favor'..

The 'Deadpool 2' star took to Twitter on Saturday to ask his wife for spoilers, spilling some secrets on the couple's five-year marriage in the process, reports etonline.com.

Reynolds retweeted Lively's post, which featured a new teaser trailer for the film in which Lively plays Emily Nelson, a mysterious, wealthy woman.

"You can tell me. We are married," the actor wrote. "You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So... what the f**k happened to Emily?"

The couple are parents to two daughters -- four-year-old James and one-year-old Inez.