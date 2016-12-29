BMC issues notice to Arjun Kapoor over illegal construction

Mumbai: Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued a notice to Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor over illegal construction at his Juhu residence, a report suggests.

ANI tweeted:

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issues notice to Actor Arjun Kapoor over illegal construction at his Juhu residence. pic.twitter.com/QgVel6ZMq4 — ANI (@ANI_news) 29 December 2016

According to a report in TOI, the BMC had issued a notice to the actor in the month of March after receiving a complaint from an activist who reported of the irregularities. However, the residents of the building hadn’t lodged any complaint.

Since there was no response from Kapoor, the BMC issued the second notice and is planning to raze the illegal construction in the next few days.

The BMC said that the actor had encroached on the terrace by constructing a 30-by-16 sq ft brick room without permission at his residence on the 7th floor of Raheja Orchid in Mumbai suburb, the report said.

Earlier in the year, comedian Kapil Sharma was pulled up by the BMC for illegal constructions at his Versova office and also at his apartment in Goregaon.