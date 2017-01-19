Bobby Deol’s 50th birthday: Here's how brother Sunny Deol plans to celebrate

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is all set to turn 50-year-old on January 27 this year. But, his birthday will be pretty interesting this time. If the online buzz is to be believed, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that his elder brother is planning to throw a grand party to celebrate the special day.

"Sunny is planning to host the party at a top five-star hotel in the suburbs and everyone will be invited — from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan and Bobby’s co-stars including Preity Zinta," a source was quoted as saying by DNA.

Usually, such lavish bashes are not expected from the Deols.

Interestingly, their friend Shreyas Talpade will also be turning 40 on the same date. Sunny, Bobby and Shreyas are working together in their upcoming film 'Poster Boys'.

Now, Deols have multiple reasons to celebrate.