Bollywood reacts to Saroj Khan's casting couch statement

New Delhi: Saroj Khan's unsavoury comment on casting couch has left some of the B-town celebs highly disappointed.The National Award winning dance director defended 'casting couch' in Bollywood and even compared it to 'rape'.

ANI quoted the choreographer as saying: "Yeh chala aa raha hai Baba azam ke zamaane se. Har ladki ke upar koi na koi haath saaf karne ki koshish karta hai. Govt ke log bhi karte hain. Tum film industry ke peeche kyun pade ho? Woh kam se kam roti toh deti hai. Rape karke chhod toh nahi deti: Saroj Khan on Casting Couch."

"Yeh ladki ke upar hai ki tum kya karna chahti ho. Tum uske haath mein nahi aana chahti ho toh nahi aaogi. Tumhare paas art hai toh tum kyun bechoge apne aap ko? Film industry ko kuch mat kehna, woh humaara mai-baap hai: Saroj Khan on Casting Couch."

Bollywood's fearless actress Richa Chadda defended Saroj Khan,"I think people are making mountain of molehill. There's narrative that people in Bollywood are the worst&indulge in malpractices which isn't the case. She meant to say it takes place in all industries, why is Bollywood being singled out?: Richa Chadda told ANI

Telugu actress Sri Reddy has slammed veteran choreographer Saroj Khan for defending casting couch in the film industry and comparing it to 'rape'.

Talking to ANI, Reddy, who felt extremely offended by Khan's remarks, said, "I lost respect for you Saroj ma'am. Being an elder you should give a good path to young actresses. It is giving a wrong indication that you have to be a slave to producers (sic)."

However, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has grabbed the limelight because of his newly released 'Sanju' revealed during the press conference that he has never faced casting couch.""If it's there, it's the worst kind. I have never faced casting couch."

Saroj Khan has often been in news for openly expressing her displeasure on various iconic songs being rehashed. The recent one being Madhuri Dixit's 'Ek Do Teen' track being enacted by Jacqueline Fernandez in 'Baaghi 2'. On various occasion, 'masterji' has reportedly spoken about how she doesn't approve of spoofs being made on her.