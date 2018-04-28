Boney Kapoor takes daughters Anshala, Janhvi and Khushi out for dinner sans son Arjun Kapoor

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor was snapped with his three daughters - Anshala, Janhvi and Khushi as he was coming out of a suburban Mumbai restaurant on Friday night.

While Anshala is Boney's eldest daughter with his first wife (late) Mona Shouries, Janhvi and Khushi are daughters from his second wife Sridevi. All the three girls looked comfortable in each other's company despite that their brother Arjun Kapoor missed the gathering due to his busy schedule.

Check out some of the photos from their last night outing:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

In the meantime, Arjun is all set to start filming for his next schedule 'Namaste England' in London along with co-star Parineeti Chopra and according to reports, the three young girls - Anshala, Janhvi and Khushi are all set to join him there for a vacation.

A source told Filmfare: "Janhvi and Khushi along with step-sister Anshula will join brother Arjun Kapoor for a holiday in London. Arjun will soon be shooting for his film Namastey England in London and this turned out to be the best time for his sisters to bond with him."

Recently, Janhvi and Khushi were spotted visiting Arjun's residence with father Boney.

Janhvi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak'. The shooting of the film was wrapped up recently and it is all set to hit the screens on July 20. 'Dhadak' has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.