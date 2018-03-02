Bura Na Mano Holi Hai, shouts Bollywood on Twitter! Check inside

New Delhi: The colourful, joyous festival of Holi is here and the entire country is gripped in its festive fervour. Our Bollywood celebrities thronged Twitter to extend their wishes to the fans and followers.

Check out who said what on the micro-blogging site:

T 2730 - the Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the 'tilak' colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion 'gujiya' consumed .. pic.twitter.com/ns5inXLtYS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018

T 2730 - Happy Holi .. the colours of life be within you ever .. pic.twitter.com/GzvQ8KqfRj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018

#HappyHoli everyone . May this festival of colours fill your lives with lots of joy. pic.twitter.com/4x3kHHmeFi — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 2, 2018

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil,the arrival of spring, the end of winter, & for many a festive day to meet others, play & laugh,forget & forgive & repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember,No plastic balloons, okay pic.twitter.com/4R90DpIsl7 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 2, 2018

This Holi be kind, don't throw color on animals Wishing you all a colourful and #HappyHoli आप सब को होली की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/mFB0jSc9SC — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2018

Happy Holi, May colours and love fill your lives and the world. Enjoy play safe. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/obVJ22A8IO — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) March 2, 2018

आप सब को होली की शुभकामनाएँ। — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 2, 2018

Holi is one of the most ancient festivals which finds an honoured mention in our old Sanskrit texts like Dashakumar Charit and Garud Puran. There are various legends which tell about the origin of this festival. Some say that it is associated with the love between Lord Krishna and Radha while in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the legend that is popular is of Kamdev-the Love-god.

Here's wishing all our reader's a very happy Holi!