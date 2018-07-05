हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chris Evans

Chris Evans celebrates Captain America's 100th birthday

The Avengers' star took to social media to commemorate America's Independence Day (July 4).

Washington: Actor Chris Evans has a special wish on the occasion of Captain America's 100th birthday. 'The Avengers' star took to social media to commemorate America's Independence Day (July 4), which also happens to be the 100th birthday of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Steve Rogers.

"Happy 4th everyone!!" Evans tweeted. "I love this country and I`m proud of how far we`ve come. Be safe today! Also, Happy Birthday to a very good friend of mine. I hear 100 is the new 20."The 37-year-old has played the superhero since 2011`s `Captain America: The First Avenger`. 

He has starred in two sequels - 2014`s `Captain America: The Winter Soldier` and 2016`s `Captain America: Civil War` - along with two `Avengers` movies. Tweeple also marked the occasion with their special messages. 

Here`s what they wrote:"happy 100th birthday to the one and only steven grant "steve" rogers better known as captain America," wrote one user. "Happy 100th birthday to the one and only captain america, steve rogers: a true bicon now THAT is a man," tweeted another.

 

