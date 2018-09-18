हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen hits back after being asked if she's pregnant again

Chrissy Teigen isn`t ready to let the trolls ruin her glamorous night out at Emmys. Four months after the birth of her second child, the American model was asked by a Twitter user if she was pregnant again.

Chrissy Teigen hits back after being asked if she&#039;s pregnant again

Washington DC: Chrissy Teigen isn`t ready to let the trolls ruin her glamorous night out at Emmys. Four months after the birth of her second child, the American model was asked by a Twitter user if she was pregnant again.

 Chrissy took a took a minute out of her evening at the Emmys, to hit the troll with a sarcastic reply. During the live broadcast of the 2018 Emmys, a user tweeted, "I`m asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?"

To which the `Cravings` author replied with a short and simple, "I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful.

"The model looked gorgeous in a sparkly silver long-sleeve gown. She also presented an award with husband John Legend, the model grabbed this opportunity and mocked her husband for his recent award at Creative Arts Emmys.

Although the `Lip Sync Battle` host is clearly not pregnant right now, she had Us Weekly that she is looking forward to expanding her family further. (ANI) 

 

Tags:
Chrissy TeigenJohn LegendEmmy Awardslip sync battle

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close