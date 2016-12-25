close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Christmas 2016: Bollywood celebrities extend warm wishes

By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 14:20
Christmas 2016: Bollywood celebrities extend warm wishes

New Delhi: Yes, it is December 25 already and the whole world is celebrating Christmas. People, from across the globe, are making the best out of the holidays by doing what they love. Even Bollywood stars, on this special occasion, took to Twitter to extend their warm wishes to their fans.

From filmmaker Karan Johar to veteran Rishi Kapoor, B-Towners seem to be in the party mood and their Christmas wishes are too dayum adorable.

Check out what stars tweeted on Christmas: 

First Published: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 11:04

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.