Christmas 2016: Bollywood celebrities extend warm wishes

New Delhi: Yes, it is December 25 already and the whole world is celebrating Christmas. People, from across the globe, are making the best out of the holidays by doing what they love. Even Bollywood stars, on this special occasion, took to Twitter to extend their warm wishes to their fans.

From filmmaker Karan Johar to veteran Rishi Kapoor, B-Towners seem to be in the party mood and their Christmas wishes are too dayum adorable.

Check out what stars tweeted on Christmas:

Merry Christmas !!!!!! Happy holidays to everyone.....all my love! Always.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 25, 2016

Wishes for the Season! Peace and love to all. pic.twitter.com/2iu3cIDfo3 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas from the Fernandez family!! Missing you @wfdez88 @geraldinewalker55 https://t.co/DHB11DRvkF pic.twitter.com/ZuhKeKI1L0 — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) December 24, 2016

Merry Christmas — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) December 25, 2016

Have a blessed Christmas with lots of love and laughter!! pic.twitter.com/lud8r6WD9x — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 25, 2016