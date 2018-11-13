हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CINTAA

CINTAA expels Alok Nath from its membership after Vinta Nanda levels rape allegation

The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) on Tuesday has expelled all ties with actor Alok Nath, who has been accused of harassing several actresses and raping director and producer Vinta Nanda.

CINTAA expels Alok Nath from its membership after Vinta Nanda levels rape allegation
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) on Tuesday has expelled all ties with actor Alok Nath, who has been accused of harassing several actresses and raping director and producer Vinta Nanda.

Announcing the same on Twitter, CINTAA tweeted, "In view of the various allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Mr Alok Nath, after due diligence and consideration, the Exec. Committee of #cintaa has decided to expel him from the Association. @sushant_says @renukashahane @FIA_actors @sagaftra @RichaChadha."

The senior actor is known for his portrayal of 'sanskari' babuji or the elderly figure in movies and TV shows. These accusations have sent shock waves down the spine as Vinta's account is chilling.

Several actresses who have worked with Alok Nath previously have vouched for his harassing behaviour towards women. Known television and film celebrities such as Himani Shivpuri, Deepika Amin, Sandhya Mridul among others have backed Vinta for speaking out the truth.

Bollywood is currently hit by #MeToo wave as several big names such as Nana Patekar, Sajid Khan, Kailash Kher, Chetan Bhagat, Rajat Kapoor, Vikas Bahl have been accused of sexual harassment.

It all started after actress Tanushree claimed in one of her recent interviews that Nana Patekar harassed her sexually in 2008 on the sets of her film 'Horn OK Pleassss' and also demanded to do an intimate dance step with her. She also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddiqui as accomplices in the harassment she faced.

After her shocking allegations, several Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, Sapna Pabbi, Kangana Ranaut have supported the actress. However, others have chosen either not to comment on it or back Nana Patekar. The senior actor has outrightly denied the allegations.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
CINTAAAlok NathVinta NandaMetoo movementSandhya Mridul

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close