Comedian Raju Srivastava files complaint against imposter

New Delhi: Popular comedian Raju Srivastava has reportedly filed a complaint against an imposter alleging that the man in question is maligning his public image but hitting out against politicians using his identity.

According to Timesofindia.com, the complaint has been lodged by the comedian with the Mumbai police against the imposter who apparently posted derogatory posts against politicians and celebrities across various digital platforms.

The report states that Raju Srivastava in his complaint alleged that an unknown accused has been circulating his picture along with 'irrelevant comments' on WhatsApp and other platforms which he got to know about through well-wishers and friends.