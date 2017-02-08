Compassion necessary for every human being: Raveena Tandon
Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon believes that every human being should have compassion within him, especially towards the weak.
At a fundraising event for NGO IDA (In Defence of Animals), Raveena said: "I think this is very good cause by IDA to sterilise the stray and rescued animals. It is a community service. We bring those animals who are injured and hurt in accidents for treatments."
"Regarding this, an awareness is very much needed as I believe compassion is very necessary for every human being."
Raveena's children Rasha and Ranbirvardhan, who were made 'cub ambassadors' through an initiative called the Compassionate Kids Club, were also awarded at the event on Tuesday.
Raveena said: "My children made handmade bracelets and collected Rs 50,000 for the organisation as part of the Compassionate Kids Club (CKC), so they both got felicitated."
"According to the statistics in most of the criminal cases, the criminals have a history of showing cruelty towards the weaker and the animals. I would say whenever you see some sign of this type of mentality in someone, please alert them. We need to bring awareness that we should protect the weaker section not do any harm to them."
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hrithik Roshan refutes rumours of him changing his core team
- Tiger Shroff's latest video on Twitter will give you major fitness goals!
- 'Battlestar Galactica' star Richard Hatch dies at 71
- Shahid Kapoor opens up about cold war with Kangana Ranaut, says it's all good
- Shahid Kapoor shares FIRST PIC of baby Misha and she looks cute as a button!