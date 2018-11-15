हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyrus Sahukar happy to see small screen opening up for LGBTQ

New Delhi: Host-actor Cyrus Sahukar says the representation of the LGBTQ community is slowly evolving on the small screen.

"I feel the representation of the LGBTQ community is slowly evolving. In the small screen, perceptions are changing with a few interesting roles here and there," Sahukar told IANS. 

He is happy to be associated with show "MTV's Elovator Pitch", which is giving a path to homosexuals. 

The speed dating reality show will showcase people with different sexual orientations coming and pitching a date to people of the same sex. 

"MTV's Elovator Pitch" focuses on guys and girls pitching a date to their counterparts in an elevator. Former "Roadies" contestant Sandy Saha will open up about his own experience of coming out as a gay in the show. 

"'Elovator Pitch' deals with people meeting each other, and it deals with love. So I think it was just logical and obvious to have people from the LGBTQ community. Essentially it's about finding someone you like. 

"But there is still a long way to go for people to truly write for and address their thoughts or their representation. The change has started but I think there's still a long way to go," Sahukar added.

"Elovator Pitch" airs on MTV.

