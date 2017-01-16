‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim says I am not a role model, not proud of what I am doing

Mumbai: Dangal star Zaira Wasim, who played young Geeta Phogat in the Aamir Khan starrer, has posted a statement on her Facebook and Twitter account to clarify her stance. However, it is not very clear what exactly Wasim is referring to.

The young girl has even denied being trolled on social media and has said that she has written the post because she felt like writing it, reports suggest.

Wasim took to Facebook to post a statement that reads:

“This is an open confession/apology. I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met.

I want to apologise to all those people who I've unintentionally hurt and I want them to know that I understand their sentiments behind it especially considering that what had happened over the past 6 months but I hope people can also understand there are certain circumstances that emerge which one cannot control and I hope people still remember that I'm a just a 16 year old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly. I'm sorry for what I did but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me.

There are few more things which are very important and I want to clear them as well. The first and foremost thing is that I am being projected as a role model for Kashmiri Youth. I want to make it very clear that I do not want anyone to follow in my foot steps or even consider me as a role model. I'm not proud of what I'm doing and I want everyone, especially the Youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history.

To even consider me as a role model would be disgracing them and their disgrace would be OUR DISGRACE! I do not wish to start an argument here, this was a just a mere confession from my end which I really wanted people to know. May Allah bless us and guide us (sic).”

Zaira Wasim,who played young Geeta in 'Dangal' apologises on social media,says "Many offended by my recent actions or by ppl I recently met" pic.twitter.com/VKn72xqtgj — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

Soon after the statement made headlines, Wasim deleted the post and wrote a new post. Her new post read: "Regarding my last post, I have no idea why this has become such a big issue. I just wanted to make sure that I did not hurt anyone's feelings and all of a sudden it has been turned into national news. Again and again I am telling people that I have not been forced into anything by anyone. This was post was not meant against anyone, just wanted to make sure that people were not hurt by what I was doing. From media to everyone else, please don't blow this out of proportion. Neither was I forced nor am I against anyone. Hopefully this post just stops this once and for all(sic)."

No idea why this has become a big issue. Again and again I'm telling people that I have not been forced into anything by anyone: Zaira Wasim pic.twitter.com/FLu8ojs0wq — ANI (@ANI_news) 16 January 2017

But Zaira deleted the second post too.

However, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who the young actress had recently met, has appreciated her work in the film. Former J & K CM Omar Abdullah too has come out in support of Wasim. He has tweeted: "A 16 year old shouldn't be forced to apologise & that too allegedly for meeting @MehboobaMufti. What are we coming to!!!!! (sic)."

Interestingly, Zaira is the protagonist in Aamir’s next – ‘Secret Superstar’, a film which is slated to release on August 4.