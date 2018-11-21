हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone got rid of her famous RK tattoo after wedding?

It is well-known that before finding her Mr Right in Ranveer Singh, actress Deepika Padukone was once deeply in love with Ranbir Kapoor, so much that she had gone to an extent of getting his initials inked on the nape of her neck. 

Deepika Padukone got rid of her famous RK tattoo after wedding?
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: It is well-known that before finding her Mr Right in Ranveer Singh, actress Deepika Padukone was once deeply in love with Ranbir Kapoor, so much that she had gone to an extent of getting his initials inked on the nape of her neck. 

However, after dating for two years, Deepika and Ranbir broke up and parted their ways. However, in all these years, Deepika never regretted getting herself ink with 'RK' tattoo. But, what intrigues us that the famous tattoo kept disappearing from her neck every now and then, for reasons best known to her. 

On Tuesday morning, the newlyweds were clicked at the Mumbai airport as they headed to Bengaluru for their wedding reception. And once again, the 'RK' tattoo was mysteriously disappeared from her neck, leaving her fans curious to know if she has permanently got rid of it after her wedding with Ranveer Singh. Take a look at her photo from Mumbai airport where the RK tattoo on her neck is nowhere to be seen.

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

However, nothing can be said about it as the actress has previously on several occasions concealed it with makeup tricks and this one too could possibly be one of just another example. And if it is so, we don't understand what was the need for it.

Meanwhile, at the Mumbai airport, the adorbs went twinning in white and off-white Sabyasachi creation. Deepika looked stunning in an off-white Anarkali Churidaar with heavy earrings and that bright red Chooda bangles. Her simple yet elegant Mangalsutra was eye-catching. Ranveer, on the other hand, looked dapper in crisp white Kurta-Churidaar with patent Sabya floral Nehru jacket.

The happy couple posed for shutterbugs and gave ample time to the paps waiting patiently for the duo.

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghDeepika Ranveer weddingRK tattooSabyasachi creationsdeepika receptionRanveer Deepika reception

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close