Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh can't stop laughing as they head to Zoya Akhtar's Christmas bash

New Delhi: Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were on Tuesday snapped by the shutterbugs as they headed to Zoya Akhtar's Christmas bash in the afternoon. The duo looked absolutely adorable together sitting in the car.

Ranveer was wearing a white-grey hoodie while Deepika was dressed as per the festive season in a sexy red outfit. And we just can't miss the glow she had on her face.

Earlier, while speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Simmba', Ranveer had quoted, "I have achieved 'boyfriend of the millennium' now I'm working towards being a husband of the millennium." The actor said he met Deepika in 2012 and "within six months, I knew she was the one."

In addition, the actor also seems to know the secret for a happy married life: Say 'yes' to everything your wife says. "The key to success in life is to say yes to everything that she says," he said, pointing at Deepika. "So when baby says, ‘Baby, change the vibe of the music', I have to oblige," Ranveer said, days after tied the knot with Deepika in an intimate ceremony in Italy.