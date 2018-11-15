हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Bride and groom wore a bright red attire for Sindhi ceremony—Watch

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/TV show still

New Delhi: The big fat desi wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh solemnised at the picturesque locale of Lake Como in Italy. The much-in-love duo got married in a traditional Konkani wedding ceremony and has so far managed to keep their wedding pictures well-guarded and none of it has made it to social media as yet.

However, we did get to see some distant pictures and videos from the venue—courtesy over-enthusiastic fan clubs. Well, ANI recently shared a video on Twitter which has the bride and groom dressed in bright red attire for their Sindhi ceremony.

Watch it here:

The couple is likely to release their official wedding photo this evening to finally end the anxiety of their fans.

The pre-wedding festivities kicked-off in both the households with an auspicious Nandi Puja at Padukone's house in Bangalore and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer's residence.

On Tuesday, the couple got engaged in Phool Muddi ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Reportedly, the couple will get married according to Sindhi tradition on November 15, 2018. The two dated each other for nearly six years before entering matrimony.

The couple made their relationship official by announcing the wedding dates. The couple is going to have two receptions—in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

Their Mumbai reception is going to take place on November 28, 2018, at The Grand Hyatt.

